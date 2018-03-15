Tiger's niece, pro-golfer Cheyenne Woods, follows in uncle's footsteps

Most of us know the name Tiger Woods.

But what you may not know is that his niece, Cheyenne Woods, grew up here in the Valley. She followed in the footsteps of her famous uncle and is a professional golfer with the LPGA.

A 2008 graduate of Xavier High School in Phoenix, professional golfer Woods is not even 30 years old, and she has already reached her goals.

"Yeah, I guess. It's funny because I don't think we give ourselves enough credit as athletes because you are always striving for more, more, more," says Woods.

She says her uncle did not teach her the game.

"Yeah, [for] everybody, it's a surprise. But my grandpa, Tiger's dad, is the one who got me started," says Woods.

"I would say every few months we check in with each other, especially since he is playing I will send him a text. Nobody else in our family golfs so he understands what I'm going through and I am able to relate to him as well," she says.

She's been hitting the links since she was about 5 years old. She's always known she would end up here.

"I always wanted to play golf. It was always my goal growing up here. I would watch the women. Now it's cool for me to come out here and play Founders Cup and watch the girls come and watch. Because I remember being one of them," she says.

Woods has been pro for a few years now. She admits she still gets butterflies and believes that's a good thing.

But if she wasn't able to play, what would she be doing?

"I've always loved sports so, I would definitely be doing something in the sports environment," she says.

