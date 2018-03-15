Ex-Wildcat Mike Bibby speaks on coaching at Shadow Mountain HS

Bibby's job is his passion. He wants the kids to succeed on and off the court. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former UofA Wildcat Mike Bibby talks about the stresses of coaching high school basketball. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maybe you have a kid at Shadow Mountain High School or maybe you follow high school basketball.

Most people don't even know former NBA star Mike Bibby has been the team's coach there for years.

He took his high school team to the state championships just a few weeks ago.

"It felt good especially with the adversity we had to overcome. It made me proud," Bibby says.

Bibby not only grew up in the Valley but he has now spent many years now sharing his skill with the Shadow Mountain Basketball team, his alma mater.

He coached his son there, who now plays for Appalachian State University.

Bibby's job is his passion. He wants the kids to succeed on and off the court.

"My main thing is trying to make them better, we work with everything with their grades. I just go in there, treat all of them the same, whether it's a top kid or a kid on the bench," he said.

So which is harder, playing or coaching? Bibby says coaching is more stressful.

The excitement of the Final Four also hits close to home for Bibby. He helped lead the U of A Wildcats to the NCAA championship in 1997, so he knows how these players are feeling right now.

"You know it's one and done. Anybody can have a good game! When I was a freshman we got hot at the right time. We were an underdog and it worked," Bibby says.

So what's it like playing for Coach Bibby? Skill is key but listening is just as important.

"You seem very on task. No joking, no playing around?" asked Yetta Gibson.

"There's playing around. I like to joke around but when I'm explaining something I like to be precise, no talking because if I put you in the game and you don't do it, you're coming out," said Bibby.

Bibby now coaches his nephew at Shadow Mountain High School.

