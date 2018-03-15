Voting for winners begins today in ADOT's Safety Message Contest

After sorting through thousands of Safety Message Contest submissions, the Arizona Department of Transportation has selected 15 finalists. Now, it’s up to the public to choose two traffic safety messages that will be displayed on message boards above state highways across Arizona.

From today through March 21, you can view and vote for your favorites at azdot.gov/signcontest.

Entries ranged from clever and cheeky to serious and somber. Judging from the submissions, many Arizonans are fed up with speeders, impaired drivers, HOV lane cheaters and drivers that can’t be bothered to use turn signals.

[READ MORE: ADOT announces winners of 2017 Safety Message Contest]

“It’s great to see so much engagement from the public about safe driving,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “We all can become better drivers and hopefully things like the safety messages and this contest will spark conversations that make people think twice about the decisions they make when they get behind the wheel.”

Displaying traffic safety messages on overhead signs is one way that ADOT and other traffic safety stakeholders in Arizona are trying to change driver behavior. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 90 percent of vehicle collisions are caused by driver decisions, including choosing to speed, drive recklessly, distracted or impaired.

Here are the 15 finalists in our Safety Message Contest! Voting begins today and continues through March 21. The top two vote-getters will be declared winners and appear on overhead signs statewide. Vote here: https://t.co/cSZt0N96KD pic.twitter.com/dFOilTaqnp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.