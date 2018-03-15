Phoenix FD: Vacant home destroyed in first-alarm fire

Phoenix Fire Department crews battled a first-alarm house fire at a vacant home near 13th and Monroe streets early Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix FD, when crews arrived, they declared it a defensive fire due to the large amount of fire in the house. Crews set up large stream lines to extinguish the fire while also extending hand lines to protect the surrounding homes.

One home to the east of the original house fire did catch fire from the radiant heat. The second house fire was isolated to the roof and attic space. A family was inside the home at the time but Phoenix fire said they made it out safely.

The heat from the fire damaged nearby power lines. Phoenix FD said APS had to shut down power to the entire block.

Investigators are on scene and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

