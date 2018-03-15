Cave Creek Rodeo Days kicks off Saturday; celebrating 41 years

Cave Creek Rodeo Days is celebrating 41 years from March 17 to March 25 "to preserve our western heritage and promote the sport of professional rodeo." (Source: Cave Creek Rodeo Days)

One of the largest Phoenix-area events kicks off this Saturday in Cave Creek.

Cave Creek Rodeo Days is celebrating 41 years from March 17 to March 25 "to preserve our western heritage and promote the sport of professional rodeo."

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Tickets are $22 online or at the gate for $25. You can purchase tickets at www.cavecreekrodeo.com.

World-renowned Cervi Championship Rodeo will be supplying championship stock for the rodeo.

"We cherish our Western lifestyle. Our entire community is coming together for Cave Creek Rodeo Days. This event celebrates everything we love about our Town", said Mayor Ernie Bunch in a statement.

Sponsered by Sanderson Ford in Glendale, Cave Creek Rodeo Days is compromised by an all-volunteer committee.

Cave Creek Rodeo is an award-winning event for having the safest, most consistent ground conditions throughout the entire rodeo. It provides a safe and level playing field for the barrel racing contestants and their horses.

The three performances of the Cave Creek Rodeo will take place at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena, 37201 N. 28th Street.

Friday, March 23:

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24:

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 25:

The performance begins at 2 p.m.

Things kick off on Saturday, March 17, with the Historic Western Parade that starts at 9 a.m. Following the parade, the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse will host the Mutton Bustin. Children, ages four to seven and weighing less than 75 pounds, ride a sheep across the arena for 6 seconds to win prizes.

The cost is $10 per contestant and signup begins at 11:30 a.m. with the event starting at 12:30 p.m.

For more information including a breakdown of the events, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.