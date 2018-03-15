Interstate 17 reopened after police incident in Phoenix

By Arizona Department of Transportation
Interstate 17 was closed in both directions in Phoenix due to a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) Interstate 17 was closed in both directions in Phoenix due to a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
PHOENIX (ADOT) -

Interstate 17 was reopened in both directions in Phoenix after a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes were closed at Bethany Home Road and southbound lanes were closed at Glendale Avenue.

The highway was closed for over 8 hours.

Motorists were recommended to travel a different route.

