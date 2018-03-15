Interstate 17 reopened after police incident in Phoenix

Interstate 17 was closed in both directions in Phoenix due to a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

REOPEN: I-17 between Bethany Home and Glendale has reopened. Traffic is still heavy in the area and crews are still working in the area. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

Interstate 17 was reopened in both directions in Phoenix after a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound lanes were closed at Bethany Home Road and southbound lanes were closed at Glendale Avenue.

The highway was closed for over 8 hours.

Motorists were recommended to travel a different route.

Crews are in the process of reopening. I-17 between Bethany Home and Glendale. Please slow down in the area as crews are still picking up cones. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

CLOSED: I-17 remains closed for a police incident with no estimated time to reopen. northbound is closed at Camelback Road. I-17 southbound at Glendale Avenue. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

CLOSED: I-17 northbound is closed at Camelback Road. This is in addition to the closure of I-17 southbound at Glendale Avenue. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

CLOSED: I-17 southbound is closed at Glendale Avenue for a police incident. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 15, 2018

