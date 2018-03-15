Phoenix FD investigating 2 suspicious fires

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix Fire Department is investigating two suspicious fires within a block of each other. Both fires erupted early Thursday morning near 17th Street and Glenrosa Avenue

According to Phoenix FD, crews first arrived to a shed on fire at a home on Montecito Avenue.

Phoenix fire said the shed had natural gas service with a gas line leaking gas. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain the gas leak until Southwest Gas will be able to shut down that line.

Phoenix fire said there was a separate contents fire inside a vacant home within a block on Glenrosa Avenue. That fire was quickly extinguished using the crews on scene of the shed fire.

A neighbor said the vacant home had a fire just last week.

Phoenix FD said both fires are suspicious and fire investigators are on scene investigating. No injuries were reported. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.