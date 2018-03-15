Phoenix FD investigating 2 suspicious fires

Phoenix Fire Department is investigating two suspicious fires within a block of each other. Both fires erupted early Thursday morning near 17th Street and Glenrosa Avenue.

According to Phoenix FD, crews first arrived to a shed on fire at a home on Montecito Avenue.

Phoenix fire said the shed had natural gas service with a gas line leaking gas. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and contain the gas leak until Southwest Gas will be able to shut down that line.

Phoenix fire said there was a separate contents fire inside a vacant home within a block on Glenrosa Avenue. That fire was quickly extinguished using the crews on scene of the shed fire.

A neighbor said the vacant home had a fire just last week.

Phoenix FD said both fires are suspicious and fire investigators are on scene investigating. No injuries were reported.

Phoenix fire working two fires within a block from each other near 17th St. and Glenrosa . No injuries one house vacant the other a shed , both fires considered suspicious #azfamily pic.twitter.com/XdT227BIJ0 — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) March 15, 2018

