Jeff DeWit confirmed as CFO of NASA, ends tenure as Arizona state treasurer

Jeff DeWit was unanimously confirmed Wednesday by the U.S. Senate as the new chief financial officer at NASA, ending his tenure as Arizona state treasurer.

DeWit was nominated by President Donald Trump for the top spot at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Nov. 2017. The agency has an estimated $20 million budget.

DeWit joins an administration that many expected him to join in some form, possibly with a Senate run.

A Peoria resident, Dewit will end his tenure as Arizona state treasurer in his first term and expects the transition to take place within the next couple weeks. He was the chief operating officer of Trump’s presidential campaign.

NASA's previous CFO, David Radzanowski, resigned in January 2017. Andrew Hunter was the acting CFO.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who clashed with DeWit in the past, offered his congratulations to him in a tweet.

Congratulations @JeffDeWitAZ! Unanimous confirmation by @USSenate...well done and great to talk with you. https://t.co/afOkLLnpPS — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 15, 2018

