Phoenix police investigating homicide after man found dead inside vehicle

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside his vehicle with trauma Wednesday morning. (Source: AP Images)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside his vehicle with trauma Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said officers were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road after a man was found deceased inside a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers determined the victim was in fact dead. Investigators believe this may be a homicide after determining there was trauma to the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning to please call the Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. All callers may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.