For many patients with ALS, the goal is to sound like themselves -- not Stephen Hawking

Renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking died Wednesday, but his distinctive computerized voice lives on.

Thousands of people who have lost the ability to speak to use the exact same computerized voice Hawking did.

Now, improvements in speech synthesis technology are helping patients with ALS and other diseases speak with voices that sound more like themselves.

A company called VocaliD can even begin to recreate voices that have already been lost by analyzing the sounds a person can make and blending them with recorded voices from a database.

The project relies on tens of thousands of donated voices. To donate your voice, click here.

