Gilbert PD make arrest in December murder, burglary case

After months of investigation, the Gilbert Police Department said it made an arrest in the case of a murdered man.

Joshua Walker was arrested on March 13.

Police said on Dec. 17, they went to the home of Donald Beckemeyer near Pecos and Recker roads where they found the door slightly open and Beckemeyer on the floor.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said there was a struggle between Walker and Beckemeyer and the 63-year-old homeowner was hit in the head.

Detectives said they recovered evidence at the crime scene and Walker's home that linked him to the death and burglary. However, they didn't release what that evidence was.

Walker was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglar and fraudulent use of a credit card.

