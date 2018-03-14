Gov. Ducey tweets about football as students occupy his office demanding gun control

Gov. Doug Ducey angered student protesters Wednesday for tweeting about the Arizona Cardinals instead of meeting with them to discuss gun control legislation.

At least two dozen teens from high schools across the Valley occupied the lobby of Ducey's office seeking a face-to-face meeting with the governor to lay out their demands.

The governor never met with the young demonstrators, instead he sent one of his staff members to hear them out.

About halfway through the sit-in, which lasted about two hours, the governor tweeted about Tyrann Mathieu, the star defensive back released by the Cardinals earlier in the day.

"Class act! Very rare in these times. You will be missed and @Mathieu_Era will always have a HUGE fan base in #Arizona. Thanks for the @AZCardinals memories and great example," the governor said on his official Twitter account.

The teen protesters quickly seized on comment, one of them reading it out loud. And judging from the teen's reaction, they thought the tweet was anything but a "Class act!"

