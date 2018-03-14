Gov. Ducey tweets about football as students occupy his office demanding gun controlPosted: Updated:
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.
Veteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on "Politics Unplugged" and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. "I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists," said Welch. "This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families." With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch's arrival only strengthens 3TV's commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.
Gov. Ducey tweets about football as students occupy his office demanding gun control
Gov. Ducey tweets about football as students occupy his office demanding gun control
Gov. Doug Ducey angered student protesters Wednesday for tweeting about the Arizona Cardinals instead of meeting with them to discuss gun control legislation.More >
Gov. Doug Ducey angered student protesters Wednesday for tweeting about the Arizona Cardinals instead of meeting with them to discuss gun control legislation.More >
