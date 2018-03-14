PD: Man found murdered in Avondale

The Avondale Police Department is trying to figure out who killed a man just after midnight on Wednesday.

The body was found near Lower Buckeye and Litchfield roads.

Police said the victim was shot and killed.

Detectives are looking for a white, four-door, newer body style passenger vehicle that was leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Avondale Police Department at 623-333-7001 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.