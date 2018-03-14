Students demand to speak to Gov. Ducey, stage sit-in outside his office

Dozens of students gathered outside of Gov. Doug Ducey's office at the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding they speak to him about gun legislation.

"We! Want! Doug Ducey!" the group chanted as they sat in Ducey's lobby.

They got even more upset when Ducey tweeted about the Arizona Cardinals releasing Tyrann Mathieu instead of meeting with them.

"Doug Ducey where you at?! The youth are here!" they chanted.

Ducey's spokesman Daniel Scarpinato tweeted out he wasn't at the state Capitol at the time of the protest.

