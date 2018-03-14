Students demand to speak to Gov. Ducey, stage sit-in outside his office

Dozens of students gathered outside of Gov. Doug Ducey's office at the state Capitol on Wednesday, demanding they speak to him about gun legislation.

"We! Want! Doug Ducey!" the group chanted as they sat in Ducey's lobby.

They got even more upset when Ducey tweeted about the Arizona Cardinals releasing Tyrann Mathieu instead of meeting with them.

"Doug Ducey where you at?! The youth are here!" they chanted.

Ducey's spokesman Daniel Scarpinato tweeted out he wasn't at the state Capitol at the time of the protest.

Governor @DougDucey appreciates the passion of the students who visited his office today. He shares their urgency for action to enhance school safety. He is not currently at the state Capitol but his staff listened to the students and will brief him on the discussion. — Daniel Scarpinato (@Scarpinato) March 15, 2018

Students in @dougducey office upset the governor is tweeting about Cardinals instead of meeting with them https://t.co/r7nTcTnOEA — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 15, 2018

Students now chanting “Ducey where are you at the youth are here!” pic.twitter.com/MPlKDX8OUC — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 15, 2018

Students now chanting “shame on Ducey” and “we call B.S.” pic.twitter.com/TUea8yK9EA — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 15, 2018

Students demanding gun control legislation taking over the lobby of the governor’s office pic.twitter.com/WtBVHRjxET — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 14, 2018

Students demanding gun control legislation taking over the lobby of the governor’s office pic.twitter.com/WtBVHRjxET — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 14, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.