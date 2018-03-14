Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

Easter weekend is around the corner which means families have the chance to hunt for eggs among wild animals at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park.

The Easter Egg Hunts will be on Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1 at 1:30 for kids 7 years old and under and an all-ages hunt starts at 3:30 p.m. both days. The Easter Egg Hunt is free with the purchase of a ticket into the Wildlife World park.

This year, families get to see Austin, a newborn Somalian Giraffe, who came into the world just last month. All who attend get the chance to feed baby Austin and all other giraffes at the 12-foot tall giraffe feeding station.

More babies on display at Wildlife World include Arizona’s first marine mammal, Sunny the Sea Lion, along with black swans, llamas and other species throughout the park.

The Wildlife World Zoo has hosted this Easter Egg Hunt for more than 30 years, where thousands of children have searched for eggs around the park. For more information about the Easter Egg Hunt, you can go to their website.

