Kingman nursing program receives probation warning

Officials from a Kingman community college say they are already making changes to their nursing program which is in danger of being placed on probation.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports Mohave Community College's Chief Academic Officer Stephen Eaton said Friday that the Arizona State Board of Nursing and Accreditation Commission for Education found issues with the program during their visit last month.

College President Michael Kearns says the state's concerns stem from low pass rates on state licensure exams based 2-year-old data.

He says the rates have since jumped from the 70s to 97 percent.

Eaton says they are expecting "recommendations for improvement" in the commission's report coming in August.

Eaton says the college will have two years to address the issues before facing consequences.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.