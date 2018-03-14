Higley HS JV football player released from hospital, now re-learning how to walk

But he said with the support of his nurses, family and friends, he’s been able to keep positive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Just last year, running plays on the football field was a reality for Higley High sophomore No. 13.

“Oh man, that was a workout,” said Marcus Edwards.

And then life set Edwards 50 yard back, now barely able to walk.

“I don’t think I was in shock. I just didn’t want to believe it,” said Edwards.

In January, Edwards learned he had a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery, and that first operation didn’t work.

“52 days,” said Edwards.

That’s how long he ended up spending in the hospital, needing surgery No. 2. The tumor is now gone, but Edwards is having to re-learn everything.

“I just want to get up and walk like everyone else can, but I can’t right now,” said Edwards.

The 15-year-old can only take a few steps now and will go to physical therapy three times a week. He can’t feel parts of his body, and the physical disabilities are taking an emotional toll, too.

“Me being shown in a wheelchair, I don’t like that, just mentally for me,” said Edwards.

But he said with the support of his nurses, family and friends, he’s been able to keep positive. But it was a Bible given to him by his old football coach that’s reminded him to stay strong. Specifically, his favorite verse.

“The one that I stuck with since eighth grade was, ‘I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me,'” said Edwards.

And he said it’s that faith that will eventually get No. 13 back under those Friday night lights again at Higley High.

