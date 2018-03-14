Arizona doctor gets 3-year prison sentence in fraud scheme

A chiropractor who allowed an unlicensed dentist to practice out of his southern Arizona clinic has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced the sentencing of Dr. Jesus Bernal on Wednesday.

Bernal was convicted in January of fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundering, practicing dentistry without a license, conspiracy and illegal control of an enterprise.

Authorities say Maria Hernandez isn't a licensed dentist, but would travel up from Mexico to provide unlicensed dental treatments to Tucson residents.

She worked in a makeshift dental office in the Bernal Chiropractic Clinic and when a search warrant was executed, FBI agents reported finding unsanitary conditions and no means of sterilization.

Hernandez is facing criminal charges, but authorities believe she is hiding somewhere in Mexico.

