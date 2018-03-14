Arizona doctor gets 3-year prison sentence in fraud scheme

Arizona doctor gets 3-year prison sentence in fraud schemePosted: Updated:
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Family: Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
UPDATE
3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the driver and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.More >
Student 'died in a room full of people that just didn't care', dad says
The parents of a Florida State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident are pushing for a new federal anti-hazing law.More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Flagstaff police arrest 8 during prostitution sting
Eight men were arrested in a recent undercover operation in the Flagstaff area targeting people attempting to have sex with minors.More >
Teacher accidentally fires gun in classroom, students injured
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Authorities are unsure if the puppy was alive at the time of the feeding.More >
3 young Cottonwood siblings found living in 'flop-house' amid trash, broken glass, rotting food, feces
A Cottonwood woman is facing child abuse, child endangerment and drug charges after her three children, all of whom are younger than 5, were found living in "deplorable conditions." The Verde Valley Regional SWAT Team went to a home in the neighborhood northwest of Main Street and Mingus Avenue Saturday morning after a person with head injuries showed up at a local ER claiming to have been pistol-whipped by a man living there. "Officers on scene described the abandone...More >
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
An Arizona teacher posted her pay stub online to show how little she makes and asking the state Legislature to pay teachers more.More >
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
Three people are dead and a fouth is in critical condition after they were hit by an SUV while they were on a Fountain Hills sidewalk Tuesday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff investigators are looking into possible distracted driving as a cause.More >
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
An Idaho junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students after school hours. (KSTU)More >
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
(Source: KCPQ via CNN)More >
Family says 13-year-old died after infection spread to his brain
Family says 13-year-old died after infection spread to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
VIDEO: Cooler temperatures and clouds fill Phoenix's weekend
VIDEO: Cooler temperatures and clouds fill Phoenix's weekend
Phoenix's weekend will be filled with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.More >
