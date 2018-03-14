FBI: Serial bank robber arrested in Phoenix

The FBI said the woman in the surveillance pictures is Yolanda Young. (Source: FBI)

A woman who was behind a string of bank robbers in Phoenix has been arrested, the FBI said on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Police Department took Yolanda Young, 46, into custody on Saturday after a bank robbery at Desert Financial Credit Union on at 35th and Glendale avenues in Phoenix, according to the FBI.

She gave the teller a note, demanding money and took off with the cash before being caught, agents said.

The FBI said she was behind another five bank robberies from October of 2017 to February.

She hit the same Academy Bank at 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road three times, once on Oct. 11, then on Oct. 26 and Feb. 10, investigators said.

Also on Feb. 10, she robbed an Alaska USA Federal Credit Union at 48th Street and Indian School Road, the FBI said.

She then robbed the First Convenience Bank at 38th Street and Thomas Road.

All of the banks were either inside a Walmart or a Safeway.

The FBI didn't release a mugshot or say what charges Young will be facing.

[MAP: 6 bank robberies Young is responsible for, per FBI]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.