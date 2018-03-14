Developer stalls efforts to incorporate San Tan Valley

Efforts for San Tan Valley on the southeastern fringe of metro Phoenix to become a city have been placed on hold after a developer said it would not back incorporation.

[RELATED: Rural Arizona residents fearful of push for incorporation (Oct. 29, 2017)]

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports developer Shea Homes sent a letter to Pinal County officials and the steering committee pushing for incorporation, saying it would not give its permission for the action.

[RELATED: Petition drive underway to incorporate San Tan Valley (Oct. 12, 2017)]

The residential area of Encanterra was included in the proposed boundaries of San Tan Valley. The community is under declarant control, giving its developer the power to make decisions for the property.

The developer was required to give permission to the county board of supervisors for the incorporation petition to move forward.

[RELATED: House OKs San Tan Valley incorporation bill, Senate up next (Feb. 8, 2017)]

Shea Homes did not return the newspaper's request for comment.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.