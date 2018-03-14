Suspect in summer hit-and-run boating crash was on parole from out of state

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run boat collision that severely injured a 15-year-old boy at Bartlett Lake over the summer.

Alec Medina was on a jet ski when a speedboat hit him on Saturday, Aug. 5.

"He was at the lake on a jet ski and apparently the boat went where it wasn't supposed to and ran him over and they just took off," Alec’s father, Chris Garcia, said a couple of days later.

Good Samaritans came to Alec’s aid.

"For everyone that was there and helping my grandson, thank you so much; you don't know what a blessing you are in our life," Michelle Medina, Alec’s grandmother, said.

One of those good Samaritans was Michael Banach. He pulled Alec out of the water.

At the time, it wasn’t clear if the teen would survive his injuries. He was in a coma for a few weeks and remained hospitalized for several months.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, Alec’s family said the teen is doing well as he continues to recover.

Banach didn’t just help Alec the day he was hurt. He also put up his own money for a reward that was offered in Alec's case.

Banach said Wednesday that he just wanted “to do what’s right.”

Penzone, who was extremely complimentary of Banach, said an anonymous tip pointed investigators at the suspect. The lead detective ran with the information and put together enough for an arrest.

“This is what exceptional police work looks like,” Penzone said.

The suspect, Brad Allen Becker, is on parole from out of state, according to Penzone. He was arrested Tuesday.

“His actions are unacceptable and unforgivable,” Penzone said, going on to describe what Becker, 32, allegedly did that August day – running from the scene of an injury accident – as “disgusting.”

“Staying on the scene of an accident versus leaving it is the difference between committing a crime when an accident occurs and it being a civil circumstance,” he explained, using the incident to exhort the public to do the right thing should they find themselves involved in an accident whether on the water or on the road.

The law, Penzone said, is the same.

While Penzone was not there when his detectives arrested Becker, he said suspects tend to have similar reactions.

“When people commit crimes, they’re never surprised when law-enforcement shows up,” Penzone said. “Their guilt usually leads the way. … They expect it to happen.”

Penzone said his office expected to release more information about Becker later in the day.

