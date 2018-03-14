Blue Angels fly into Luke Air Force Base for 2018 Luke Days

The U.S. Navy's famed aviation team, the Blue Angels, will perform at Luke Air Force Base for the 2018 Luke Days.

Luke Days is an airshow held at Luke Air Force Base in the west Valley every other year. The event is free and open to the public.

Each year the show draws over 350,000 visitors who are treated to performances by aviation teams. This year's air show marks Luke's 77th year of operation since its founding in 1941.

For the first time since 1992, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team will headline the show.

The Blue Angels are a naval aviation team that perform amazing stunts and formations in the sky, sometimes getting as close to each other as 24 inches!

Arizona's Family's Lina DeFlorias took a ride with Blue Angel No. 7 and experienced some stunts first-hand. Although she did pass out from the pressure of 7G force, she didn't get sick which is pretty impressive!

The public won't be able to ride with the Blue Angels, but they can see them and other teams perform on Saturday and Sunday at Luke Days. Gates to Luke Air Force Base open at 9 a.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 10:15 a.m. on both Saturday March 17 and Sunday March 18.

The Blue Angels will headline the show with performances at 3:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information on Luke Days, click here.

