Blue Angels fly into Luke Air Force Base for 2018 Luke Days

Blue Angels fly into Luke Air Force Base for 2018 Luke DaysPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
An Arizona teacher posted her pay stub online to show how little she makes and asking the state Legislature to pay teachers more.More >
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
Three people are dead and a fouth is in critical condition after they were hit by an SUV while they were on a Fountain Hills sidewalk Tuesday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff investigators are looking into possible distracted driving as a cause.More >
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
An Idaho junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students after school hours. (KSTU)More >
VIDEO: Cooler temperatures and clouds fill Phoenix's weekend
VIDEO: Cooler temperatures and clouds fill Phoenix's weekend
Phoenix's weekend will be filled with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.More >
Phoenix's weekend will be filled with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.More >
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
(Source: KCPQ via CNN)More >
Family says 13-year-old died after infection spread to his brain
Family says 13-year-old died after infection spread to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >