Xavier College Prep walkout focused on prayer instead of protest

Xavier College Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic high school in central Phoenix participated in Wednesday's national school walkout, but the focus was on prayer instead of protest.

All 1,200 young women, from freshman to seniors, left class at 9:35 a.m. to gather on the softball field.

The event, organized by the student council, lasted 17 minutes and was calm and somber. There were no signs and students did not march or leave campus.

Kate Straneva is student body president. She helped organize the event.

"(We wanted to) gather together and heal and just come together to talk about what happened and how we can move forward," said Straneva.

The program opened with Jesse McGuire, the famous trumpeter from the Diamondbacks' World Series win, playing "Amazing Grace."

The girls led several prayers and observed a 17-second moment of silence for each of the 17 Parkland, Florida shooting victims.

There was no mention of gun control.

"We want our students to use their education they’ve received at Xavier, use their education they received at home and in their Catholic communities and decide to use that identity to go out and vote for who they think can bring the best positive change to help remedy these situations," added Straneva.

Alexa Wolfson, a senior student council member, talked about how students should take action by empowering all 18-year-old students to register to vote.

"We have the responsibility to start the change, but how do we do it? We make our voices heard by voting, calling our representatives, and continuing having these conversations so the victims did not lose their lives in vain," said Wolfson. "The time is now to act to protect our future. To reject apathy and understand this impacts us all."

Student council plans to have an event next week to help them register.

There were no issues. All students went back to class.

