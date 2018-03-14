Curried White Fish, Herbed White Rice & Pickled Beets

Curried White Fish

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 T

Garlic 1 T Minced

Thyme 1 T Picked from stalk

Yellow Onion 1 C Long thin strips

Green Onion 1/4 C Rough chop

Salt 1 t

Black Pepper 2 t Finely ground

Jamaican Allspice 2 t Finely ground

Caribbean Curry 2 t

White Fish / Cod 2 LB No skin

Salt 2 t

Black Pepper 2 t Finely ground

Jamaican Allspice 2 t Finely ground

Caribbean Curry 1 T

1. In a large sauté pan on medium heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Thyme, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, Salt, Black Pepper, Jamaican Allspice and Caribbean Curry. Sauté until Yellow onion is soft.

2. Meanwhile, evenly coat Cod with Salt, Black Pepper, Jamaican Allspice and Caribbean Curry

3. Lay seasoned cod over veggies. Let cook 2 minutes. Carefully flip over fish. Let cook 1 minute.

4. Add 1C water. Cover immediately. Let steam for 2 minutes or until fish is cooked to your liking.

5. Taste for sauce for salt, pepper and curry. Add more now if needed. Let sauce reduce if you like it thicker or add more water to thin it out.

Herbed White Rice

Basmati Rice 3 C

Water 5 C

Salt 1 1/2 T

1. In a short 1/3 pan, wash rice in cool water. Use your hand to swish around the rice until water is cloudy.

2. Drain off water.

3. Add Water and Salt to washed rice.

4. Seal tightly with tin foil.

5. Bake at 425 in convection oven for 38 minutes.

Pickled Beets

Beets 6 Roasted/Peeled

Rice Wine Vinegar 1 C

Raw Sugar 2 T

Salt 1 1/2 t

Water 1 C

Pimento 1 T Whole

Garlic 2 T Crushed

Ginger 2 T Sliced

Orange Zest 1 EA Zested

Pepper 2 T Whole

Clove 1 T

1. Roast Beets in Aluminum Foil for 40 minutes.

2. Remove skin.

3. Slice Beets.

4. Combine all ingredients into a jar.

5. Seal and refrigerate 3 Days minimum.