Curried White Fish, Herbed White Rice & Pickled Beets

Curried White Fish
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 T
Garlic 1 T Minced
Thyme 1 T Picked from stalk
Yellow Onion 1 C Long thin strips
Green Onion 1/4 C Rough chop
Salt 1 t
Black Pepper 2 t Finely ground
Jamaican Allspice 2 t Finely ground
Caribbean Curry 2 t
White Fish / Cod 2 LB No skin
Salt 2 t
Black Pepper 2 t Finely ground
Jamaican Allspice 2 t Finely ground
Caribbean Curry 1 T
1. In a large sauté pan on medium heat, add Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Thyme, Yellow Onion, Green Onion, Salt, Black Pepper, Jamaican Allspice and Caribbean Curry. Sauté until Yellow onion is soft.
2. Meanwhile, evenly coat Cod with Salt, Black Pepper, Jamaican Allspice and Caribbean Curry
3. Lay seasoned cod over veggies. Let cook 2 minutes. Carefully flip over fish. Let cook 1 minute.
4. Add 1C water. Cover immediately. Let steam for 2 minutes or until fish is cooked to your liking.
5. Taste for sauce for salt, pepper and curry. Add more now if needed. Let sauce reduce if you like it thicker or add more water to thin it out.
Herbed White Rice
Basmati Rice 3 C
Water 5 C
Salt 1 1/2 T
1. In a short 1/3 pan, wash rice in cool water. Use your hand to swish around the rice until water is cloudy.
2. Drain off water.
3. Add Water and Salt to washed rice.
4. Seal tightly with tin foil.
5. Bake at 425 in convection oven for 38 minutes.
Pickled Beets
Beets 6 Roasted/Peeled
Rice Wine Vinegar 1 C
Raw Sugar 2 T
Salt 1 1/2 t
Water 1 C
Pimento 1 T Whole
Garlic 2 T Crushed
Ginger 2 T Sliced
Orange Zest 1 EA Zested
Pepper 2 T Whole
Clove 1 T
1. Roast Beets in Aluminum Foil for 40 minutes.
2. Remove skin.
3. Slice Beets.
4. Combine all ingredients into a jar.
5. Seal and refrigerate 3 Days minimum.
