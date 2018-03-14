Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500

Ronna Haak says as she was watching TV at home recently, she heard a loud noise that startled her.

"So a spring broke in the garage door,” she explained to 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper. “It made such a loud bang and so I came out to see and I was like, ‘Oh I'll be darn, the spring broke.’"

So, Haak got a hold of a company called Q & B Garage Door Services to get an estimate.

According to Haak, the breaking spring was kind of timely because she's been thinking of replacing her garage door anyway and was hoping Q & B Garage Door Services could do that too.

“This garage door swings out this way like this away from the house and you didn't like that did you?" Harper asked her.

"That's correct,” she said. “I wanted the one that rolls up into a cylinder up here.”

According to Haak, a guy with Q & B Garage Door Services came out and said he could replace the entire door for around a $1,000. All he needed was $500 up front to get things started.

And then Haak says he made an unusual request. He said, make that check out to my girlfriend.

Haak was told to make the check out to Hesdin Quintana, which she did. When it was endorsed on the back, the person printed Hesdra Quintana.

Regardless, the check was cashed way back in January. But Haak says to this day, she still has her old garage door and Q & B Garage Doors still has her money.

“When he said make that check out to my girlfriend, what did you think?” Harper asked.

“Oh, I saw red flags."

Still, she made the check out in that woman’s name anyway.

3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered the telephone number, along with filings with the Arizona Corporation Commission, all indicate Q & B Garage Door Services is located at an address in South Phoenix.

3 On Your Side went to the address a couple of different times, which actually turned out to be a home.

We knocked several times, but no one ever came to the door. We did leave a business card though with our contact information.

3 On Your Side also discovered that the corporation paperwork revealed that someone named Jesus Quintana is associated with Q & B Garage Door Services. Does the name Quintana sound familiar? It's the same last name as the person Haak made the check out to that day.

And as far as reaching the company by phone, Haak says it's been next to impossible because no one answers and you can't leave a message as we discovered in several phone calls.

"The mailbox is full and cannot accept any messages at this time, thank you," the automated voice says.

Haak says it's a bitter pill to swallow. She was swindled out of $500 and says she should have known better when she was told to write that check out to a woman with the name Quintana.

"Yeah, it was pretty stupid of me. It really was. I should have paid attention to all the red flags," she said.

It’s always risky if you’re asked for money up front for any kind of home improvement project. If you’re asked for money in advance, look for another company.

