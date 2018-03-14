AZ students join national conversation about gun violence with walkouts

Students, aged 17 & 18, pose for photographs with a banner outside the front of the American School in London. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Arizona students joined thousands of their counterparts across the country -- and the world -- for National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, one month to the day after 17 people were killed in a massacre at a school in Parkland, FL.

Each of the walkouts featured a 17-minute element – one minute for each Parkland victim.

The events were not only to honor those victims but also to protest gun violence. Since Parkland, students all over the country have been vocal about their desire for change, reminding everyone from the president to their local legislators that they have the right to feel safe in their schools.

Led by Parkland students, young activists have used social media to mobilize a massive campaign in their effort to be heard. Wednesday’s school walkouts are only part of that. The next event takes place in a little more than a week.

“On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings,” according to MarchForOurLifes.com. “The collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard. Join us in DC or march in your own community.”

