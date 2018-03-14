Daring duo finds love and trust under Cavalia big top

'It's very grounding. It gives me a sense of confidence to know that he's there,' Jacki said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nicolo Kehrwald and Jacki Ward Kehrwald have been building their patnership -- on-stage and off -- for four years. (Source: Cavalia Odysseo and 3TV/CBS 5)

All married couples have their challenges, especially if they work together. But, they have to rely on each other, too. We met one couple that is part of a high-stakes act at Cavalia Odysseo that takes their partnership to high-flying extremes. They said what they do takes patience, commitment and a whole lot of trust.

"A lot of what we do is hanging off of the other person," says aerialist Nicolo Kehrwald.

He knows just how far to push the limits. He's been performing acrobatics and trapeze work for years and says safety always comes first. But, the stakes for Kehrwald are even more personal because his partner, Jacki Ward Kehrwald, is also his wife.

"It's incredible to have my base," Jacki explained. "It's an acrobatic term, also he's my husband. It's very grounding. It gives me a sense of confidence to know that he's there."

There are no nets when they perform, which means there's no room for error.

"If something doesn't go right with a duo, you really have to be tuned into each other, because you can't just do your own thing," Kehrwald said.

It's truly the act of compromise, which the couple has been perfecting, on- and off-stage for four years.

"And sometimes during the number, we will make eye contact and smile at each other to know that that's a genuine connection that we have," Jacki said.

This Cavalia couple shares the same hometown and the same passion for acrobatics, so meeting for training seemed inevitable.

"And, we coordinated travel plans and, low and behold, we fell in love," she tells us.

That love turned this daring duo into one magical act.

"It's really wonderful," Jacki said. "It's incredible to perform with my love, doing something that I love."

The impressive cast of 70 majestic horses and 50 riders, acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers and musicians will now be performing under the White Big Top near Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Dr. through April 8. Tickets start at just $55.00 and can be purchased online at Cavalia.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

