As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, March 14

The Wildlife World Zoo: Waylon the Warthog

Warthog Facts:

Found in the sub Sahara in Africa

A wild member of the pig family

Females are around 150lbs

Males can get over 300lbs

Tusks are used for digging and defending themselves

2 pair of Tusks, top are big bottom are sharp

Tails of have the tuft of hair and stick straight up when they run.

Omnivores eating grass, roots berries and other fruits and insects eggs and even carion

Diet is seasonally variable depending on what's available

Although they can dig their own burrows they typically occupy abandoned burrow from animals such as the advarkks

When feeding they often kneel and crawl around, they have calloused pads on their wrist to protect them when crawling and kneeling around

Back into burrows so they are less vulnerable and able to protect themselves if needed

Wallow in the mud to cope with the high Temps and huddle together to cope with the cooler Temps

Humans, lions, leopards, hyenas and crocs

Their primary defense is to flee however mommy warthogs will defend their piglets very aggressively and will even charge prediotors

Females and young live in groups called sounders

5-6 month Gestation

2-4 piglets is average

They are doing well in protected land reserves but not so well in areas that are not protected

15 years

Only pigs in the world that can live in an environment that has little to no water several months out of the year

Females only have 4 teats and each piglet has its own teat and nurses exclusively from it, even if one dies, none of the other piglets will nurse from that teat.

Poor vision but good sense of smell and hearing

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Scott Flansburg-Human Calculator

Scott has an app available for IOS -- The Human Calculator Game

Scott Flansburg, known as The Human Calculator® (a nickname given to him by television star Regis Philbin) is an educator, speaker, Guinness World Record holder, bestselling author, and star of The Human Calculator on the History Channel.

Scott Flansburg, is dedicated to helping both students and adults to overcome their fears related to mathematics. He believes everyone has the ability to be great at math and has dedicated his life to unlocking the power of human calculator in you.

For more information The Human Calculator Game visit: http://www.thehumancalculatorapp.com/

To learn more about Scott Flensburg, The Human Calculator visit: http://www.scottflansburg.com/

Novel Ice Cream Shop

New ice cream shop called Novel. It's in located in Phoenix. They make warm donut buns stuffed with ice cream.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/NovelPHX

1028 Grand Ave #6, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: (602) 373-2235

Paradise Valley Burger Company

Rice Krispy crust, ice cream, Oreos, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles

For more information: http://pvburgercompany.com/

4001 E Bell Rd #102, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Phone: (602) 535-4930

