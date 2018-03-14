I-40 and I-17 interchange receiving upgrades; restrictions in place during construction

The interchange for Interstates 40 and 17 will receive a $10 million update.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project that includes replacing the I-40 bridge decks in each direction over Beulah Boulevard, and the westbound bridge deck over I-17. While the eastbound I-40 bridge will receive a new concrete surface.

“This work is needed to keep the I-40 bridges in top shape for commercial traffic and passenger vehicles using this key northern Arizona corridor,” said Audra Merrick, district engineer for ADOT’s North Central District.

The project will include guardrail and paving work as well as increase the cross slope of the roadway over the bridges to help drain water off the road surfaces.

The preliminary work is expected to last for the next several weeks. Construction will take place seven days a week during both day and night hours. Most of the work is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

According to ADOT, “Among the restrictions required for this work will be multiple overnight, one-direction closures of Beulah Boulevard as it passes under I-40. The I-17 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp will close from mid-April to December, and the I-17 southbound to I-40 eastbound ramp will close for a couple of weeks in mid-June. Other restrictions will be required as work progresses.”

They advise that travelers plan for delays, detour routes will be shared in advance of closures and marked by signs.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/FlagstaffTI.

