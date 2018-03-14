Rescuers pluck woman from SUV in Phoenix canal

A woman drove her little SUV into the Arizona Canal while trying to turn around after taking a wrong turn Wednesday morning.

The Penguin Air & Plumbing Newschopper was over the scene in the area of 32nd Street north of Camelback Road at 6 a.m. as a Phoenix Fire Department Technical Rescue Team got to work to save the woman.

“Crews quickly utilized a ladder and safety ropes to remove the driver from the car and safely return her to the shore of the canal,” according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The woman, described by PFD as an “elderly female,” was not injured. She was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment.

