Arizona State Route 260 to get roundabouts, increase traffic flow and lower risk of serious crashes

ADOT is adding seven modern roundabouts along nine miles of SR 260. (Source: ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be expanding nine miles along State Route 260.

ADOT is working on completing a $62 million project to widen SR 260 between Camp Verde and Cottonwood including seven modern roundabout intersections designed to improve traffic flow and lower the risk of serious crashes.

The circular intersections that contain no traffic signals will only have eight conflict points where crashes could occur, a drastic decrease from 32 in traditional intersections.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts provide a 90 percent reduction in fatal crashes, a 75 percent reduction in injury crashes, and less crashes involving pedestrians or bicyclists.

“Roundabouts are a great alternative to the traditional intersection,” said Alvin Stump, district engineer for ADOT’s Northwest District. “While they may be a change, the safety benefits cannot be ignored."

According to ADOT, the roundabouts will also increase traffic flow which will reduce fuel consumption and pollution while increasing traffic capacity.

“Work is proceeding on modern roundabouts at SR 260 and Thousand Trails Road, Coury Drive, Cherry Creek Road, Horseshoe Bend Drive, Wilshire Road and two locations that will accommodate future development,” said ADOT. “Roundabouts are used elsewhere in the Verde Valley, in the Phoenix metro area and in many other places around Arizona, including US 89 in Page and Cameron, State Route 89 in Prescott and Chino Valley, and US 95 in San Luis. ADOT is building two modern roundabouts at the Araby Road (US 195) interchange with Interstate 8 in Yuma.”

