Activists, Democratic lawmakers push for action on gun bills

Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Student 'died in a room full of people that just didn't care', dad says
The parents of a Florida State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident are pushing for a new federal anti-hazing law.More >
UPDATE
3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the driver and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.More >
Family: Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
3 young Cottonwood siblings found living in 'flop-house' amid trash, broken glass, rotting food, feces
A Cottonwood woman is facing child abuse, child endangerment and drug charges after her three children, all of whom are younger than 5, were found living in "deplorable conditions." The Verde Valley Regional SWAT Team went to a home in the neighborhood northwest of Main Street and Mingus Avenue Saturday morning after a person with head injuries showed up at a local ER claiming to have been pistol-whipped by a man living there. "Officers on scene described the abandone...More >
Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
Flagstaff police arrest 8 during prostitution sting
Eight men were arrested in a recent undercover operation in the Flagstaff area targeting people attempting to have sex with minors.More >
Dog with human face is freaking out the internet
1-year-old Shih-poo named Yogi looks eerily similar to a human man. And it's freaking people out.More >
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Authorities are unsure if the puppy was alive at the time of the feeding.More >
Famed physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Tempe company's border wall prototype may not be preferred by Trump
During his first trip to California, Trump said Tuesday he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb, but he noted that it needed to be see-through.More >
Explore a prototype moon colony this weekend at ASU
Crews at ASU have created a "lunar city," and this weekend, you can check it out yourself.More >
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
An Arizona teacher posted her pay stub online to show how little she makes and asking the state Legislature to pay teachers more.More >
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
Three people are dead and a fouth is in critical condition after they were hit by an SUV while they were on a Fountain Hills sidewalk Tuesday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff investigators are looking into possible distracted driving as a cause.More >
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
An Idaho junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students after school hours. (KSTU)More >
VIDEO: Cave Creek school disrupted by mysterious auditing group
VIDEO: Cave Creek school disrupted by mysterious auditing group
A Cave Creek school is disrupted by a masked man with a video recorder. Members of 'DragonFire Auditing' make it a practice to enter public offices and record activity inside. Their motives are unclear.More >
VIDEO: At least 2 hit by car, killed in Fountain Hills
At least two people are dead and two more were reportedly injured in a wreck in Fountain Hills Tuesday. Full story @ https://goo.gl/M7XvAQ.More >
Student 'died in a room full of people that just didn't care', dad says
CBS NEWS -- The parents of a Florida State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident are pushing for a new federal anti-hazing law.More >