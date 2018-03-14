US scientists study impact of uranium in Grand Canyon region

US scientists study impact of uranium in Grand Canyon regionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Family: Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain
Family: Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off
Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
UPDATE
3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured
3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the driver and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the driver and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.More >
Student 'died in a room full of people that just didn't care', dad says
Student 'died in a room full of people that just didn't care', dad says
The parents of a Florida State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident are pushing for a new federal anti-hazing law.More >
The parents of a Florida State University student who died in an alleged hazing incident are pushing for a new federal anti-hazing law.More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Flagstaff police arrest 8 during prostitution sting
Flagstaff police arrest 8 during prostitution sting
Eight men were arrested in a recent undercover operation in the Flagstaff area targeting people attempting to have sex with minors.More >
Eight men were arrested in a recent undercover operation in the Flagstaff area targeting people attempting to have sex with minors.More >
Teacher accidentally fires gun in classroom, students injured
Teacher accidentally fires gun in classroom, students injured
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas shooting throws first pitch at Cubs' game
Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas shooting throws first pitch at Cubs' game
A woman who miraculously survived the Las Vegas shooting threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs’ spring training game.More >
A woman who miraculously survived the Las Vegas shooting threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs’ spring training game.More >
Cardinals release 'The Honey Badger' Tyrann Mathieu
Sources: Cardinals to cut 'Honey Badger' Tyrann Mathieu
“It’s a business.” Tyrann Mathieu’s tweet back on Feb. 28 proved prophetic Wednesday as the Arizona Cardinals released the former all-pro and pro bowl safety after five seasons in Arizona.More >
“It’s a business.” Tyrann Mathieu’s tweet back on Feb. 28 proved prophetic Wednesday as the Arizona Cardinals released the former all-pro and pro bowl safety after five seasons in Arizona.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Higley HS JV football player released from hospital, now re-learning how to walk
Higley HS JV football player released from hospital, now re-learning how to walk
The 15-year-old can only take a few steps now and will go to physical therapy three times a week. ?More >
The 15-year-old can only take a few steps now and will go to physical therapy three times a week. ?More >
Students demand to speak to Gov. Ducey, stage sit-in outside his office
Students demand to speak to Gov. Ducey, stage sit-in outside his office
"We! Want! Doug Ducey!" the group chanted as they sat in Ducey's lobby.More >
"We! Want! Doug Ducey!" the group chanted as they sat in Ducey's lobby.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Xavier College Prep walkout focused on prayer instead of protest
Xavier College Prep walkout focused on prayer instead of protest
Xavier College Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic high school in central Phoenix, participated in today's national school walkout, but the focus was on prayer instead of protest.More >
Xavier College Preparatory, an all-girls Catholic high school in central Phoenix, participated in today's national school walkout, but the focus was on prayer instead of protest.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
VIDEO: AZ teacher posts pay stub online
An Arizona teacher posted her pay stub online to show how little she makes and asking the state Legislature to pay teachers more.More >
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
VIDEO: 3 killed, 1 critical in Fountain Hills after car pedestrian collision
Three people are dead and a fouth is in critical condition after they were hit by an SUV while they were on a Fountain Hills sidewalk Tuesday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff investigators are looking into possible distracted driving as a cause.More >
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
(Source: KCPQ via CNN)More >
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
An Idaho junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students after school hours. (KSTU)More >
VIDEO: Cooler temperatures and clouds fill Phoenix's weekend
VIDEO: Cooler temperatures and clouds fill Phoenix's weekend
Phoenix's weekend will be filled with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.More >
Phoenix's weekend will be filled with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies.More >
Family says 13-year-old died after infection spread to his brain
Family says 13-year-old died after infection spread to his brain
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >