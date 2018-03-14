Border agents in Arizona arrest Guatemalan with gang history

The Border Patrol says its agents in southern Arizona have arrested a Guatemalan man with a criminal gang history in California.

The agency said Monday the arrest of 30-year-old Mario Charles-Pablo was made Saturday night outside the Arizona community of Vamori, close to the U.S.-Mexico border. He was among three Guatemalans in a group taken into custody for immigration violations.

Agents using biometrics discovered Charles was a member of the Sureno gang. All people arrested by the Border Patrol undergo checks with biometrics to ensure everyone with a criminal history in the United States is identified.

The patrol early this month reported the arrest of a 23-year-old Salvadoran named Gerson Sanchez-Benitez, believed to belong to the hyper-violent MS-13 street gang, or Mara Salvatrucha.

