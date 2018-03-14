Arizona woman shot in head during Las Vegas shooting throws first pitch at Cubs' game

Calzadilla was one of the first critically injured victims from the tragedy to both make and discuss her recovery publicly. (Source: Chicago Cubs)

A woman who miraculously survived the Las Vegas shooting threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs’ spring training game.

Jovanna Calzadillas, an Arizona mother, threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs spring training game against the San Francisco Giants on March 13.

Calzadillas was shot in the head during the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, 2017.

The bullet traveled through Calzadillas’ brain causing a critical injury, she was not expected to live.

She was transferred to Phoenix on Oct. 19 to receive medical treatment at the Barrow Neurological Institute and Select Specialty Hospital.

When Calzadilla recovered, she had to regain her speech and learn how to walk again.

She said her two children, ages 11 and 3, and her family inspired her to work on recovering.

Calzadilla was one of the first critically injured victims from the tragedy to both make and discuss her recovery publicly.

Chicago Cubs' tweet:

Las Vegas shooting survivor Jovanna Calzadillas threw out tonight's first pitch. # VegasStrong

