Authorities investigating two suspicious vehicle fires in Peoria

Authorities are investigating after two vehicles caught fire in a short span of time just a few houses apart in a Peoria neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Spokesman Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police Department said officers are investigating after two possible suspicious vehicles fires were dispatched in the area of Cactus Road and 75th Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and Sheffert said they are unsure if the fires are related at this time.

The homeowner where one of the vehicles was burned in front of believes she knows the culprit behind the vehicle fires but police have not confirmed any information.

The investigation is ongoing.

