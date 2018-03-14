Phoenix PD make arrests in fatal shooting case of 2 men; victims ID'd

Authorities have made two arrests and released the names of two men who were fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

[Authorities have made two arrests and released the names of two men who were fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Lual Deng and 52-year-old Wol Ding both were killed in the shooting early Monday in the parking lot of the apartment complex near 19th and Glendale avenues.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Police: 2 men dead, 1 detained after Phoenix shooting]

They say the dead men had been in an ongoing dispute with an unidentified man in the area.

[MUG SHOT: 32-year-old Lloyd Lambert]

[PDF: Original police report on Lloyd Lambert]

Police say the man asked his two friends to assist him in a confrontation with Deng and Ding.

When the men gathered in the parking lot, a fight ensued and gunfire was exchanged.

[MUG SHOT: 30-year-old Devane Lambert]

[PDF: Original police report on Devane Lambert]

One of the men died at the scene and the other died in the hospital.

Police say the man's two friends later met with detectives. One of the men sustained a non-life-threatening injury from the gunfire exchange.

Lloyd Dwayne Lambert, 32, and Devane Verlance Lambert, 30, were booked into jail for misconduct involving weapons as both men were prohibited to carry firearms due to prior convictions.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.