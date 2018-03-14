Goligoski, Hill lift Coyotes over Kings 4-3 in shootout

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) scores the game winner against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jack Campbell (1) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Alex Goligoski scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of a shootout and Adin Hill earned his first NHL win for the Arizona Coyotes in their 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Arizona squandered a 3-0 lead as Jeff Carter scored two third-period goals for the Kings to send the game to overtime. But the last-place Coyotes rebounded to win for the 10th time in 14 games, improving to 11-3-2 in their last 16. They climbed out of the NHL cellar with 57 points, one more than Buffalo.

Los Angeles, third in the Pacific Division, is one point behind second-place San Jose with 12 games remaining.

The Kings had what was first ruled the game-winning goal 25 seconds into overtime overturned on goaltender interference after a video review.

Carter tied it at 3 with 2:18 to play in the third, deflecting Drew Doughty's shot past Hill, who was pressed into service with Arizona's top two goaltenders unavailable.

The 21-year-old Hill stopped 34 shots and Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes. Arizona was forced to turn to Hill in net, with No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta missing his fifth straight game due to a lower-body injury and backup Darcy Kuemper unable to start because of an illness.

Kuemper served as the backup but didn't face the team that traded him to Arizona on Feb. 21.

Hill, an emergency call-up from the minors last Tuesday, had not played since a loss at the New York Rangers on Oct. 26. Arizona was also without coach Rick Tocchet, who missed his first game while away on a leave of absence due to a family illness.

Clayton Keller and Christian Dvorak added goals for the Coyotes.

Tanner Pearson scored for Los Angeles, and Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his second start of the season. The Kings are 2-2-1 in their last five games.

The Kings drew to 3-2 at 12:03 of the third with Carter's power-play goal when the center redirected Doughty's shot past Hill.

Keller opened the scoring at 14:52 of the first, shooting the puck between Campbell's legs from the side of the net off a pass from Derek Stepan. Keller picked up his team-leading 19th goal of the season and Stepan got his team-high 32nd assist.

Arizona made it 2-0 when Cousins' shot glanced off the heel of Doughty's skate, and the puck trickled over the goal line despite Campbell's efforts to corral it. Cousins was credited with his 11th goal.

Hill stopped Dustin Brown's attempt with the Kings on a power play in the final seconds of the first.

The Coyotes made it 3-0 at 10:13 of the second when Cousins collected a turnover, and two passes later, Dvorak converted his 14th goal of the season. The Kings responded 27 seconds later with Pearson's wrister past Hill.

NOTES: Hill became the second-youngest goaltender in franchise history to earn a win. ... Keller became the third Coyotes rookie to reach 50 points, joining Max Domi in 2015-16 and Peter Mueller in 2007-08. ... Doughty has played in 316 consecutive games, 14 behind Anze Kopitar's team record. ... Kings C Tobias Rieder, traded for Kuemper, faced his former team for the first time.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Coyotes: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

