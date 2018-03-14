Famous freeway dogs have been adopted

The woman has not been identified. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The dogs were kept together. (Source: MCACC)

The two dogs who got famous by leading law enforcement on an epic chase on the Interstate 17 late last month now have a forever home.

A woman adopted Speedy and Gonzales, the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said on Tuesday. She has not been identified.

The woman saw their story and wanted to keep them together, MCACC said.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

The pair were put up for adoption on Saturday after no owner came forward following the chase.

The pups made national headlines on Feb. 28 when they darted in and out of traffic on the I-17 near Deer Valley Road. Drivers got out of their cars to try and catch them.

[READ MORE: Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway]

One dog was caught on the freeway while the other was caught in a nearby mobile home park.

The dogs were quarantined since a cameraman was bitten.

One of them recovered from an eye infection and both were given a clean bill of health.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.