Tempe company's border wall prototype may not be preferred by Trump

Tommy Fisher says their plan for the wall is safer to build, faster, stronger and looks good. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The prototype from Fisher Industries has roads on either side of the wall and the ability to go through mountains. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Trump says he prefers a see-through wall, which is not a characteristic of a prototype from a Tempe company. (Source: CNN/3TV/CBS 5)

President Donald Trump inspected eight prototypes for his long-sought wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and the one built by a Tempe company may not be a top contender.

During his first trip to California, Trump said Tuesday he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb, but he noted that it needed to be see-through.

"You have to know what is on the other side of the wall," said Trump.

Fisher Industries said its design is not see through. It is made of concrete and colored to match the surrounding landscape. The prototype also includes roads on either side of the wall and the ability to build through mountains.

Trump said the first thing he noticed on the drive to the border was the patched-up holes in part of the existing fence.

"We have a lousy wall over here now, but at least it stops 90, 95 percent," Trump said. "When we put up the real wall, we're going to stop 99 percent. Maybe more than that."

