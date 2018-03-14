Phoenix mother desperate to find son's killer

A grieving mother spent her Tuesday handing out Silent Witness fliers in the parking lot of a west Phoenix convenience store.

“I don’t want anybody to go through what I’m going through,” Leticia Battle said.

Nearly one month has passed since Battle's beloved 23-year-old son, Desman Brown, was gunned down on the grounds of a nearby apartment complex at the corner of 37th Avenue and Camelback Road.

"Nobody should have to do this,” Battle said.

On the fliers, there is a picture of her only son and a composite sketch of the man who Phoenix police believe pulled the trigger, fatally shooting the young man who family and friends affectionately called “Day-Day.”

“We are coming up on four weeks this Thursday,” Battle said. “It will be a full month, and this man is still at large.”

According to Phoenix police, the shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. on the night of Feb. 15 in a communal area just outside the laundry room of The Palms Apartments on west Camelback Road. Brown did not live at the apartment complex and his family is not sure what brought him to the location on that fateful night.

A resident of The Palms Apartments, who did not want to give his name, told me that he heard the gun fire and then heard the dying young man knocking on his door.

“I heard him knock on the door trying to get someone’s attention,” the resident said. “That’s when I got up and I said, ‘I better check this out.’ I opened up and I saw him laying down on the concrete right there,” he said as he motioned toward a spot just outside the laundry room entrance where a faint blood stain was still visible.

“This has been very hard on the family,” said Brown’s aunt, Karen Scott, who was helping pass out the Silent Witness fliers with Brown’s older sister, Jeanette Hunt.

“My nephew was 23 years old and he was robbed (of) his life…why?” Scott said.

“I want justice for my brother,” Hunt said. “I want the suspect to come forward…turn yourself in, dude.”

Silent Witness is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in Brown’s murder.

“He was an innocent man,” Battle said of her son. “[He was] very happy-go-lucky. Anybody [who] was around him never was frowning because he made sure you were happy."

