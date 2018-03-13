Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable

Gov. Doug Ducey was met by protesting teachers on Monday outside the KTAR studio where he gave an interview. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley teacher says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.

Elisabeth Milich received her teaching certificate in 1998 and works in Paradise Valley. She recently posted on Facebook about teacher pay and she included a picture of what she is projected to make in the next year, which is just more than $35,600.

The picture she posted is of her Performance Development slip.

He was asked about teacher pay.

"Our teacher pay last year went up 4.4 percent to an average pay of $48,000. Now, that's not enough and I want to see it rise from there," Gov. Ducey said.

Milich takes issue with this claim, saying the teachers that have been in Arizona and teaching for several years make far less than that and many are forced to take on a second or third job to pay bills.

Milich says she hopes that something is done to better fund education and better pay for teachers.

Ducey also said that 80 percent of the new spending in the state budget is going to K-12 educations.

