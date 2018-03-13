ASU happy to be in NCAA Tournament, ready for play-in game

The Arizona State men's basketball team is getting ready for their big game on Wednesday against Syracuse as part of the First Four in the NCAA Tournament.

They had a practice in Dayton on Tuesday.

[RELATED: ASU gets into Big Dance for first time in 4 years; UofA gets No. 4 seed]

For head coach Bobby Hurley, going to the NCAA Tournament was kind of a birthright while he played his college ball at Duke.

But as a coach, he's found out making it to the Big Dance is a lot harder.

[MORE: College sports stories]

"It's really difficult," Hurley said. "I learned that at Wagner (College), I learned that at (University of) Buffalo, same thing at ASU. It's been a steep climb."

It's a thrill for the seniors on the squad, as their college careers will end in the NCAA Tournament.

"It's been a dream of mine," said senior Tra Holder. "The whole goal this season was to make the tournament."

"To see where they started from and to see like now, how our program has changed, so it's a great feeling," said Shannon Evans II, another season.

The game starts at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.