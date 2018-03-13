Flagstaff police arrest 8 during prostitution sting

Eight men were arrested in a recent undercover operation in the Flagstaff area targeting people attempting to have sex with minors.

Flagstaff Police Dept. spokesman, Sgt. Cory Runge, said eight men were arrested during a recent multi-agency undercover prostitution sting operation.

Runge said the targets of the one day sting were anyone trying to pay to have sex with kids under the age of 16.

Undercover officers fielded well over 100 inquiries from potential suspects, many who stopped haggling once they discovered the age of the girls they were being offered.

The men who were arrested are identified as 52-year-old Flagstaff resident Maximo Marcilla, 29-year-old Flagstaff resident Ong Janul, 34-year-old Flagstaff resident Bradley Voigt; 27-year-old Prescott Valley resident, Christopher Marchant; 37-year-old Flagstaff resident Alonzo Yazzie; 22-year-old Flagstaff resident Andrew Mullen; 34-year-old Flagstaff resident Isaias Pozos-Gomes; and Abel Villar, 33, from Flagstaff.

Flagstaff Police Department along with investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Prescott Valley Police Department

