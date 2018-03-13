Cardinals release running back Adrian Peterson

Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson watches warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Arizona Cardinals have released running back Adrian Peterson after a half-season in the desert that included a pair of impressive games and a season-ending injury.

The seven-time All-Pro running back began last season with New Orleans but, after barely playing there, was dealt to the Cardinals.

Peterson rushed for 134 yards in a win over Tampa Bay and 159 in a win over San Francisco. In six games, he gained 448 yards on 129 carries for Arizona before being sidelined with a neck injury.

Peterson's release was not unexpected, with David Johnson returning from injury and expected to fill the primary running back spot.

Peterson, who turns 33 next week, ranks 12th in the NFL in career rushing with 12,276 yards.

