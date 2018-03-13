Peoria officer helps expecting couple whose baby items were stolen

He brought everything from a new crib to a toy dump truck to bags and bags full of clothes for baby Avery. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With their first baby on the way, Hannah Pearl and her boyfriend were over the moon to find out they’re having a son.

But just three weeks away from the baby being born, the couple came to their Glendale storage unit to get all their baby stuff out and found the lock was off and everything was gone.

“All the baby clothes and a bassinet,” said Pearl.

She went to file a police report at the Peoria Police Department, knowing financially her family was in a bad place, and that’s when she met Ofc. John Piatt.

“I thought to myself, 'You know, maybe the reason they have cloth diapers is because maybe they’re not in a position to even afford regular diapers,'” said Piatt.

He’s used to jumping into action at a crime scene, but this time was a little different.

“I went on my personal Facebook and put it out there,” said Piatt.

He ended up collecting so many new baby items and toys from the public and decided to surprise Pearl and her boyfriend.

“I told them, ‘Hey I need to see you. We need to go over some paperwork,'” said Piatt.

“So he came over and knocked on the door, and there’s like seven cops outside,” said Pearl.

“I opened up the door and I’m like, ‘I don’t have any paperwork, but what I do have is a bunch of guys here with a bunch of stuff for you and your baby,'” said Piatt.

He brought everything from a new crib to a toy dump truck to bags and bags full of clothes for baby Avery. Pearl was thankful beyond words, and Ofc. Piatt told us his badge is important, but the heart behind that is what matters most.

“Maybe it’s cliché but we wake up in the morning, we put on our Batman underwear and vests and we’re like, ‘We’re going to go out and fight crime,' and it’s not always about that,” said Piatt.

