I-40 traffic stop yields over 1 million in drugs

Authorities in Yavapai County found over a million dollars' worth of illegal drugs in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop Monday along Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said deputies stopped an eastbound BMW for an equipment violation along Interstate 40 around 7 a.m. yesterday morning near the town of Ash Fork.

The driver, 20-year-old Eduardo Pedro Martinez, from Texas, refused the deputies wish when asked to get out of his car. He had to be removed and placed in the patrol unit while a K9 search was called to conduct a search of his car, said D'Evelyn.

A search of the car yielded two large garbage bags in the trunk. Inside the garbage bags were several packages of marijuana. A further search revealed a food stuff bag likely containing at least 2.2 pounds of what appeared to be cocaine, said D'Evelyn. A cardboard box nearby was found to contain numerous additional kilos.

D'Evelyn says investigators found approximately 47.5 lbs of cocaine and 27.5 lbs of marijuana during the traffic stop.

Martinez also had a fake Social Security card on him at the time of the stop.

D'Evelyn said Martinez will be charged with transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession/use of narcotic drugs, transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession/use of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery and failure to comply with a police officer. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in custody on a $750,000 bond.

