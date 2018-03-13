2018 Tax Tips

Time to crunch numbers and get your taxes done. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

It's that time of year again, tax time!

Jessica Eichenberg is an IRS certified tax professional, “You're running out of time you only got a few weeks left it'll be here before you know it.”

Eichenberg says with all the talk about tax reform recently, there's a lot of misunderstanding that goes along with it. “Most of your deductions stayed, mortgage interest, mortgage insurance premiums left but then came back.”

But while many deductions remain the same, other things have changed, like the maximum amount of real estate taxes you can deduct.

“Real estate taxes changed in the fact that it can't be more than $10,000. In Arizona that's not typically a problem,” says Eichenberg.

Deducting mortgage interest has also been a hot button. Earlier in the year, there was serious talk about eliminating it as a deduction. But, ultimately it remained.

“So there is a chance if you filed your tax return super early in that first two week time period that you could have potentially missed out on a deduction that they later reinstated,” warns Eichenberg.

Another thing that might help is medical deductions in Arizona. You may be able to deduct those expenses even if you thought you couldn't.

Eichenberg explains, “Your medical typically doesn't count for your federal cause it has to be more than 7 ½ percent of your adjusted gross income but the state allows you to deduct it in its entirety. So, you may not have enough to itemize for federal but with that extra medical you have enough to itemize for Arizona.”

And there is a significant change to the child tax credit.

“People who have children who are under the age of 17, that is very different because child tax credit doubled and the amount of income that you can make now for child tax credit widened.”

And Eichenberg says not to forget about the many tax credits.

“Arizona also has some wonderful tax credits that most people are unaware of, they have a public school credit, a private school credit, a charitable organization credit and an adoption and foster care credit.”

To help manage the confusion Eichenberg says it might be good to have a professional look over your taxes this year, so you know exactly what you're getting into.

“I think for this first year, it's really important to still have somebody look at it because you may not itemize for federal but may want to for the state.”

Eichenberg also recommends having a tax professional review your withholdings. With some of the tax changes, you need to make sure you're having the proper amount taken out.

