3 On Your Side

2018 Tax Tips

Posted: Updated:
Time to crunch numbers and get your taxes done. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News) Time to crunch numbers and get your taxes done. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

It's that time of year again, tax time!

Jessica Eichenberg is an IRS certified tax professional, “You're running out of time you only got a few weeks left it'll be here before you know it.”

Eichenberg says with all the talk about tax reform recently, there's a lot of misunderstanding that goes along with it. “Most of your deductions stayed, mortgage interest, mortgage insurance premiums left but then came back.”

But while many deductions remain the same, other things have changed, like the maximum amount of real estate taxes you can deduct.

“Real estate taxes changed in the fact that it can't be more than $10,000. In Arizona that's not typically a problem,” says Eichenberg. 

Deducting mortgage interest has also been a hot button. Earlier in the year, there was serious talk about eliminating it as a deduction. But, ultimately it remained.  

“So there is a chance if you filed your tax return super early in that first two week time period that you could have potentially missed out on a deduction that they later reinstated,” warns Eichenberg.

Another thing that might help is medical deductions in Arizona. You may be able to deduct those expenses even if you thought you couldn't.

Eichenberg explains, “Your medical typically doesn't count for your federal cause it has to be more than 7 ½  percent of your adjusted gross income but the state allows you to deduct it in its entirety. So, you may not have enough to itemize for federal but with that extra medical you have enough to itemize for Arizona.” 

And there is a significant change to the child tax credit.

“People who have children who are under the age of 17, that is very different because child tax credit doubled and the amount of income that you can make now for child tax credit widened.” 

And Eichenberg says not to forget about the many tax credits. 

“Arizona also has some wonderful tax credits that most people are unaware of, they have a public school credit, a private school credit, a charitable organization credit and an adoption and foster care credit.” 

To help manage the confusion Eichenberg says it might be good to have a professional look over your taxes this year, so you know exactly what you're getting into.

“I think for this first year, it's really important to still have somebody look at it because you may not itemize for federal but may want to for the state.” 

Eichenberg also recommends having a tax professional review your withholdings. With some of the tax changes, you need to make sure you're having the proper amount taken out.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

LiAna EnriquezLiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.

Click to learn more about LiAna.

LiAna Enriquez

She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.

LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.

In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.

Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .

Hide bio

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side