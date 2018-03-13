2018 Tax TipsPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
2018 Tax Tips
2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner reponds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3OYS
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
3 On Your Side
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in March
Best consumer deals in March
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Masked man demands to film at Cave Creek School District
Masked man demands to film at Cave Creek School District
A masked man recently invited himself onto a valley school campus, demanding to record video. He's a so-called 'first amendment auditor.’More >
A masked man recently invited himself onto a valley school campus, demanding to record video. He's a so-called 'first amendment auditor.’More >
Man swept away by giant wave after asking for permission to marry girlfriend
Man swept away by giant wave after asking for permission to marry girlfriend
A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.More >
A young Michigan man who was swept away by a massive wave in the Bahamas had plans to marry his girlfriend.More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
UPDATE
3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured
3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the driver and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the driver and said charges are pending the results of the investigation.More >
Sheriff: 3-year-old abused by babysitter 'hanging on by a thread'
Sheriff: 3-year-old abused by babysitter 'hanging on by a thread'
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >
After string of burglaries, frustrated Phoenix homeowner puts out a sign for thieves
After string of burglaries, frustrated Phoenix homeowner puts out a sign for thieves
The homeowner set up a large paper sign in her front yard near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive. “Thief – you were filmed!”More >
The homeowner set up a large paper sign in her front yard near 24th Street and Lincoln Drive. “Thief – you were filmed!”More >
12-year-old boy kills himself after being bullied, family says
12-year-old boy kills himself after being bullied, family says
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
Science teacher feeds puppy to turtle in front of students
Science teacher feeds puppy to turtle in front of studentsAn Idaho junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.More >An Idaho junior high school teacher is under investigation after he fed a puppy to a snapping turtle in front of students.More >
Cop tweets pic of Marana bride arrested on suspicion of DUI - while driving to wedding
Cop tweets pic of Marana bride arrested on suspicion of DUI - while driving to wedding
A Marana bride was arrested while driving to her wedding – allegedly while impaired – Monday morning, and naturally there's a photo.More >
A Marana bride was arrested while driving to her wedding – allegedly while impaired – Monday morning, and naturally there's a photo.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
Authorities search for Jesse Wilson's mom while waiting for DNA testing on human remains
Authorities search for Jesse Wilson's mom while waiting for DNA testing on human remains
Jesse's mom has never been named a suspect in the case, but police say the investigation is open.More >
Jesse's mom has never been named a suspect in the case, but police say the investigation is open.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Tempe company's border wall prototype may not be preferred by Trump
Tempe company's border wall prototype may not be preferred by Trump
During his first trip to California, Trump said Tuesday he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb, but he noted that it needed to be see-through.More >
During his first trip to California, Trump said Tuesday he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb, but he noted that it needed to be see-through.More >
Explore a prototype moon colony this weekend at ASU
Explore a prototype moon colony this weekend at ASU
Crews at ASU have created a "lunar city," and this weekend, you can check it out yourself.More >
Crews at ASU have created a "lunar city," and this weekend, you can check it out yourself.More >
ASU happy to be in NCAA Tournament, ready for play-in game
ASU happy to be in NCAA Tournament, ready for play-in game
It's a thrill for the seniors on the squad, as their college careers will end in the NCAA Tournament.More >
It's a thrill for the seniors on the squad, as their college careers will end in the NCAA Tournament.More >
State has budget surplus but no promises for more teacher pay raises
State has budget surplus but no promises for more teacher pay raises
A non-partisan committee said the state government has about $247 million more than expected but it's unclear where that money will go.More >
A non-partisan committee said the state government has about $247 million more than expected but it's unclear where that money will go.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Cave Creek school disrupted by mysterious auditing group
VIDEO: Cave Creek school disrupted by mysterious auditing group
A Cave Creek school is disrupted by a masked man with a video recorder. Members of 'DragonFire Auditing' make it a practice to enter public offices and record activity inside. Their motives are unclear.More >
Homeowners upset over burglaries in Phoenix
Homeowners upset over burglaries in Phoenix
Some homeowners in a central Phoenix neighborhood are getting frustrated with the number of burglaries in their area.More >
Babysitter accused of abuse out of jail on bond
Babysitter accused of abuse out of jail on bond
VIDEO: At least 2 hit by car, killed in Fountain Hills
VIDEO: At least 2 hit by car, killed in Fountain Hills
At least two people are dead and two more were reportedly injured in a wreck in Fountain Hills Tuesday. Full story @ https://goo.gl/M7XvAQ.More >
At least two people are dead and two more were reportedly injured in a wreck in Fountain Hills Tuesday. Full story @ https://goo.gl/M7XvAQ.More >
VIDEO: A flyer advertising legal services turns out to be false
VIDEO: A flyer advertising legal services turns out to be false
When a flyer was placed on David Heim's door the advertisement caught his attention. The flyer offered services that usually come from an attorney, but this fella was not lawyer.More >
VIDEO: Human remains found in desert have yet to be identified
VIDEO: Human remains found in desert have yet to be identified
Police continued to search the area along SR 85 where human remains were found recently. Investigators are still working to identify who the remains are.More >