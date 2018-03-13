Documentary screening gives new insight into the Phoenix Lights

Dr. Kitei says the bottom line is we still don’t know what the lights were, but she is especially excited that we as a society are talking about them openly. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dr. Lynne Kitei is behind a new documentary behind the Phoenix Lights. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It is the light show that turned on the lights for many non-believers, doubters or people flat-out in the dark about UFOs.

It is a sight, Dr. Lynne Kitei, MD, will never forget.

“On March 13, 1997, while thousands of people were looking skyward purposely for a glimpse of the comet, they also got a glimpse of these mile-to-larger, and we just found out from the National UFO Reporting Center that one of them was possibly 8 miles wide, which is mind-boggling. Either these V or boomerang or delta-shaped orbs, balls of light, rock solid, equidistant formation,” she said.

Dr. Kitei was both awestruck and curious.

“I am a healthy skeptic but I saw this up close and personal and captured 35-millimeter photographs of it,” she said.

Not content with a government claim that the lights were military flares, she began a seven-year journey to document everything she could find out about those lights.

“What I did end up with after keeping an intricate journal over seven years with 750 pages with so much credible data that as a scientist and a physician and an experiencer and certainly an educator for over 40 years, I felt it was imperative that I come forward with the data and let it speak, because, it does speak for itself and let people decide for themselves," Kitei said.

That journal eventually led to a book, “The Phoenix Lights: A Skeptics Discovery That We Are Not Alone.”

That led to a documentary, which will be shown this coming Sunday, March 18, at Scottsdale Harkins Shea Theater.

Dr. Kitei will be there with copies of her book and a new fun and fact-filled activity book as well. Plus, there will be a series of speakers.

“What is exciting is we also have another medical doctor who has stayed anonymous for 21 years that will be speaking and telling his story. As well as other speakers, Navajo Rangers, they are law enforcement who are studying this phenomenon,” she said.

The screening sells out every year.

And Dr. Kitei expects this year to be bigger than ever thanks to a New York Times article documenting a military program to study UFOs, making the Phoenix Lights more important than ever.

“And the Phoenix Lights are validated as something that could be otherworldly,” she said.

Dr. Kitei says the bottom line is we still don’t know what the lights were, but she is especially excited that we as a society are talking about them openly.

“And we have come such a long way since 1997 when anyone who did come forward most of the time were [sic] ostracized,” she said.

Again, the documentary will be screened Sunday, March 18, at Harkins Shea 14. It is recommended you buy tickets in advance.

You can find information on the Harkins website.

