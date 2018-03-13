'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Aladdin' coming to ASU Gammage during 2018-19 season

The Gammage Theater will bring the best of Broadway to Tempe once again in the 2018-19 ASU Gammage Desert Financial Broadway Across America-Arizona Season.

The new season will feature productions such as the six-time 2017 Tony Awards and 2018 Grammy Award winner ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, the beloved Disney Broadway hit ‘Aladdin’ and the Tony Award-winning best musical revival ‘Hello Dolly’ starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley, among others.

[RELATED: ADOT post Hamilton-themed messages ahead of Gammage shows]

Additionally, the ASU Gammage will also welcome back some Valley favorites as season options, including: ‘Rent’, ‘The Book of Mormon’ and ‘Wicked’.

“This season is packed with Broadway’s biggest hits, and I can’t wait for the Valley to experience these amazing productions,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director of ASU Gammage and ASU vice president for cultural affairs. “We have great family shows, fun date nights, Broadway classics and fan favorites. There is really something in this season for everyone.”

Season subscriptions go on sale on Monday, May 7. Subscriptions start at $190 for seven shows and are available at asugammage.com.

[APP USERS: Click here for season poster]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.